Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Developments in Breonna Taylor
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
New Developments in Breonna Taylor
Officer to be fired.. news at 6pm
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

I'm amber freeman.

Tonight... new developments in the fatal shooting of breonna taylor.

That's tonight's top story at six..

L3: top story white mayor: officer in breonna taylor shooting to be fired louisville louisville mayor greg fisher announced today... one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of breonna taylor...is being fired from the louisville metro police department.

Fischer says interim louisville police chief robert schroeder has started termination proceedings for officer brett hankison.

Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

The officers were executing a no- knock warrant... during a drug investigation when they went into taylor's home.

The louisville e-m-t was shot eight times by the officers.

The attorney for taylor's family says firing hankison was a good first step... but she says the mayor needs to do more.

L3: top story white lonita baker attorney for breonna taylor's family we said all along that he's had the authority to terminate them.

We're happy that he terminated one of them today.

We want all the other officers terminated.

We still think they should be prosecuted.

L3: top story white mayor: officer in breonna taylor shooting to be fired louisville taylor's shooting... along with the death of george floyd at the hands of police officers... have sparked nationwide outrage... protests and calls for police reforms. it is





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Nashville mural features faces of men and women killed by police [Video]

New Nashville mural features faces of men and women killed by police

Nashville artist Charles Key installs new mural featuring faces of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jocques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:54Published
Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege [Video]

Woman shares eye-opening police encounter to call out white privilege

A former New York City resident took to social media to share the story of a previous police encounter.highlighting the disparity between how Black and white people are treated by authorities.Following..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:17Published
New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures [Video]

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit. The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies. A nationwide push for policing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published