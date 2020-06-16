New Developments in Breonna Taylor

Officer to be fired.. news at 6pm

I'm amber freeman.

Tonight... new developments in the fatal shooting of breonna taylor.

That's tonight's top story at six..

L3: top story white mayor: officer in breonna taylor shooting to be fired louisville louisville mayor greg fisher announced today... one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of breonna taylor...is being fired from the louisville metro police department.

Fischer says interim louisville police chief robert schroeder has started termination proceedings for officer brett hankison.

Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

The officers were executing a no- knock warrant... during a drug investigation when they went into taylor's home.

The louisville e-m-t was shot eight times by the officers.

The attorney for taylor's family says firing hankison was a good first step... but she says the mayor needs to do more.

L3: top story white lonita baker attorney for breonna taylor's family we said all along that he's had the authority to terminate them.

We're happy that he terminated one of them today.

We want all the other officers terminated.

We still think they should be prosecuted.

L3: top story white mayor: officer in breonna taylor shooting to be fired louisville taylor's shooting... along with the death of george floyd at the hands of police officers... have sparked nationwide outrage... protests and calls for police reforms. it is