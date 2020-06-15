After-Action Review Board

One of the biggest demands heard from protesters.... and now lexington mayor linda gorton is creating a group..

To help provide more transparency for disciplinary cases involving a police officer.

Abc 36's austin miller tells us how soon this and other changes could be in place.

Mayor linda gorton is calling it an after-action review group .

It's expect to be a small group..

With some representation from citizens.

Mayor gorton doesn't know exactly who will be a part of it..

But she wants the group to be created soon.

"there are other cities, which do this.

They do it effectively.

We think it's a golden opportunity for us."

The after-action group will review cases involving police discipline..

And will give their thoughts and recommendations.

Lexington police chief lawrence weathers says this is a step that he..

Other officers..

And the police union fully support.

"when we look across the united states and we see officers do bad things.

When an officer does bad things, it reflects poorly upon all of us.

We need to weed them out and get rid of them."

One thing the after-action group won't have is disciplinary power.

Mayor gorton says that's because of restrictions within state laws and the city's collective bargaining agreement.

"that would have taken us to a place where we can't go, so this is where we can go and make a difference right now."

Gorton says she is also looking into other demands protesters have..

Specificly a demand from black faith leaders..

Asking the city to increase minority contractor participation in city contracts.

"the pastors are asking for participation in that.

We've got to take a really hard look at that and how we can achieve that."

In lexington..

Austin miller..

