Clearwater City Manager Discusses How City Is Handling Phillies' Coronavirus Outbreak

FACILITY IS DISINFECTED.AT CITIZENS BANK PARK DAN KOOBCBS3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS."AND LATE THIS AFTERNOON, WESPOKE WITH THE CITY MANAGER OFCLEARWATER ABOUT HOW THE CITYIS HANDLING THE PHILLIESOUTBREAK.THE PHILLIES ORGANIZATIONHAS A -- HAS ALWAYS HAD AREPUTATION OF BEING VERYATTENTIVE TO MAINTAINING THEIRFACILITIES AND MAINTAINING ALLTHE PROTOCOLS THAT IT TAKES TOKEEP PEOPLE SAFE.SO, UNLESS THEY REACHED OUT TOUS FOR ADDITIONAL HELP, WE --WE KNOW THAT THEY ARE ON TOPOF THINGS.MR. HORN ALSO ADDED THATCLEARWATER'S OWNS SPECTRUM

Eight members of the Phillies have tested positive for coronavirus.