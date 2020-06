‘We were stymied:’ Prosecutor says KCPD failed to turn over probable cause docs in Cameron Lamb case Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:17s - Published 3 minutes ago ‘We were stymied:’ Prosecutor says KCPD failed to turn over probable cause docs in Cameron Lamb case ‘We were stymied:’ Prosecutor says KCPD failed to turn over probable cause docs in Cameron Lamb case 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend REPORTER: THE CAMERON LAMB CASEDID NOT HAVE AN OUTSIDE AGENCYREVIEW THE SCENE.THE POLICE BOARD POLICY IS TOREQUEST THAT IN OFFICER-INVOLVEDSHOOTING’S.THE FIRST APPLICATION OF THAT ISTAKING PLACE NOW.THE HIGHWAY PATROL IS EXAMININGTHE DEADLY FORCE SHOOTING FROMLAST WEEKEND, JUST DAYS AFTERTHE CHANGE IS OCCURRING.OUTSIDE REVIEWS ARE NOT REQUIREDIN MISSOURI.







