St. Jude Calvin's Story

Speaker 1: oh yeah.

Speaker 4: you like that sound?

Speaker 1: my jam.

Speaker 2: speaker 1: decided to show it.

Speaker 2: calvin.

He's not shy, not embarrassed speaker 5: here c1 3 we go.

Make some noise.

Yeah.

Speaker 2: oh my god!

That was amazing.

Speaker 1: yeah, you feel me?

Okay.

My name is calvin.

I am 10 and yes i remember everything.

Since day one.

Speaker 2: it's like.

It's just happened so fast.

Speaker 1: i was in third grade i felt really different.

I felt sick.

Speaker 2: he was complaining about headache.

Headache.

Headache after headache.

Speaker 1: and i felt bumps at the bumps in my head.

I was just like mind blowing.

Speaker 2: so we went to the emergency room, they did a cat scan.

Speaker 1: and that was my first ever scan.

And then they scanned me and then... speaker 2: they just told us the bad news, like "oh, he's diagnosed with um, a tumor on his head".

Speaker 1: and then my mom was, she looked nervous, scared and she was crying.

Speaker 2: it was just.

It's just heartbreaking to hear you know, my child have to go through this.

Speaker 1: i had four surgery.

Speaker 2: july, august, september, and october.

Four surgery back to back to back to back.

And then after he recovered from the surgery he have to go through two month of radiation.

He didn't complain at all.

Speaker 1: i remember when i woke up out of surgery and when i had to do radiation.

I was actually happy because it was just amazing to be alive.

Nothing is perfect in life, but it's okay.

As long as i'm healthy, i'm happy.

Speaker 3: welcome back.

Speaker 1: thank you.

Speaker 2: thank you.

Speaker 3: good to see you.

Speaker 2: you too.

We come back every 3 months for follow up.

So far according to the doctor everything is good news.

Speaker 3: look at it today.

Isn't that amazing.

Speaker 1: mm hmm.

Speaker 3: just a tiny little spot.

Fantastic.

Speaker 2: great.

Speaker 1: i like it.

I know nothing, but i like it.

Speaker 2: speaker 3: good.

Speaker 2: we made it through.

Speaker 3: you did it.

Speaker 1: i am feeling really good and i just am so happy that i was brought to st.

Jude.

Speaker 3: have you been to the eye clinic yet?

Speaker 1: yeah.

My doctor is dr. merchant.

He's the best and if it wasn't for his support i wouldn't be here.

I love you.

Speaker 2: speaker 3: i love you too.

Speaker 1: gotcha.

Nurses day was excellent.

I got nicknames for them.

Funny one is chicken wing.

Yup, you know it.

And cookie jam and candy crush and jackie chan.

Good, jackie chan.

Speaker 6: say hi to laura.

Speaker 7: he calls me victoria secret.

Speaker 6: ohhhh.

Speaker 1: i just like being silly with them and they enjoy laughing with me.

Speaker 7: angel, precious angel.

You know my nickname is really special.

Speaker 2: we love st.

Jude.

Just so great, so thankful.

