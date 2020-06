McIlroy talked with Watney before positive Covid-19 test Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:20s - Published 3 minutes ago McIlroy talked with Watney before positive Covid-19 test Rory McIlroy reveals he chatted with Nick Watney on the putting green at the RBC Heritage, shortly before Watney tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Koepka wary of coronavirus spreading



Brooks Koepka fears a 'big issue' if many more PGA Tour players test positive for Covid-19, and he also reveals he saw Nick Watney in the car park before his positive test. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10 Published 7 minutes ago