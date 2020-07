Brown County, Streckenbach trying to catch Tesla's attention Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:00s - Published on June 19, 2020 Brown County, Streckenbach trying to catch Tesla's attention The Brown County government is looking to be more efficient, so County Executive Troy Streckenbach has reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LOOKING TO BE MOREEFFICIENT...SOCOUNTY EXECUTIVETROY STRECKENBACHHAS REACHED OUT TOTESLA CEO ELONMUSK.HE WANTS TOOFFER THE COUNTY'SGOVERNMENT AS APILOT SYSTEM FORBRINGING TESLA'SENERGY PRODUCTSTO THE PUBLICSECTOR."LOOKED AT WHAT ITMIGHT BE LIKE AS APILOT TO OPERATESOME OF THEIRPRODUCT LINESWITHIN AGOVERNMENT ENTITYAND ALLOW US TO BE ACASE PILOT OF A CASESTUDY FOR A LARGEROBJECTIVE."STRECKENBACH SAYSTHAT RECENTATTENTION ON SPACEX'S LAUNCH TO THEINTERNATIONALSPACE STATION WASINSPIRATIONAL ANDCONSIDERED A WINFOR PRIVATEBUSINESS AS THESTRECKENBACHLOOKS TO SAVEBROWN COUNTYTAXPAYERS MONEYWHILE CONSERVINGTHE LOCALENVIRONMENT.WHILE KNOWN FORTHEIR ELECTRICCARS.. TESLA ALSOBUILDS SOLARPANELS AND BATTERYSYSTEMSTESLA HAS NOTRETURNED OU





