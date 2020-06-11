Global  

Statue Removed From Target Field Over Remarks Made In 1978
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Statue Removed From Target Field Over Remarks Made In 1978

Statue Removed From Target Field Over Remarks Made In 1978

Plain and simple, the Twins say they can't remain silent and continue to ignore racist comments Calvin Griffith made back in 1978, Mike Max reports (1:31).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - June 19, 2020

Twins remove statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist...
Statue Of Former Twins Owner Removed From Target Field [Video]

Statue Of Former Twins Owner Removed From Target Field

Calvin Griffith is credited with moving the franchise to Minnesota in 1961, but during a speech in 1978, a reporter heard him say he brought the team to Minnesota because there were few black people..

Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety [Video]

Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it may be targeted by..

City Investigating Use Of Force Complaints, 7 LAPD Employees Removed From Field Duties [Video]

City Investigating Use Of Force Complaints, 7 LAPD Employees Removed From Field Duties

After being flooded with complaints over police behavior, LAPD announced Wednesday it had already removed seven officers from the field for using excessive force during the demonstrations and has 40..

