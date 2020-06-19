Rise and Grind first stop for MLK summer promotion Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 days ago Rise and Grind first stop for MLK summer promotion We're Open took on special meaning at Rise and Grind on Friday. While joining the Juneteenth celebration, the restaurant was also the first of eight businesses selected for a summer-long promotion. 0

A SUMMER PROMOTION -- TO SUPPORT AND GIVE VISIBILITY TO BUSINESSES ON M-L-K DRIVE -- BEGAN TODAY. IN TONIGHT'S "WE'RE OPEN".... ROD BURKS IS AT RISE AND GRIND, THE FIRST PLACE TO BE SELECTED: Here on MLK Drive on Juneteenth day, Historic King Drive Bid kicking off their Cash Mob. Rise & Grind is their first stop of their location here's DeShea Agee on their goals this summer folks check on the line DeShea Agee Head of Historic King Drive Bid" Cash Mob is our opportunity for individuals to go and support on and around Dr Martin King Drive where starting here at Rise&Grind Cafe and we have another seven locations that we have on and around King Drive including restaurants and sports bars like Sky Box and Jewels Caribbean and retail we won't people to support local businesses right here, we know that we have dealt with Covid in different ways businesses have suffered our effort at the King Drive Bid was to ensure that businesses that we work with have an opportunity to get visibility Tag: Here on King Drive were the business is booming Rod Burks TMJ4 News Here on MLK Drive on Juneteenth day, Historic King Drive







