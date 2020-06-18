Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supporting local and minority-owned businesses, Unique shop re-opens doors after COVID-19
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Supporting local and minority-owned businesses, Unique shop re-opens doors after COVID-19

Supporting local and minority-owned businesses, Unique shop re-opens doors after COVID-19

Customer support is key to keeping any business alive, and community support is the key behind Wisconsin Curated Connections.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NJ Hair Salons, Personal Care Businesses Poised To Reopen Monday [Video]

NJ Hair Salons, Personal Care Businesses Poised To Reopen Monday

People in New Jersey are just two days away from a long-awaited haircut; CBS2's Nick Caloway has more on what business owners are doing to get ready.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap [Video]

No Mask For You! Governor Threatens To Withhold $100m In Aid Over Mask Flap

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is playing hardball to stop city and county governments from making wearing masks in public mandatory. According to Business Insider, Gov. Ricketts threatened to withhold..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
$50 million available for small businesses in Wayne County [Video]

$50 million available for small businesses in Wayne County

In Wayne County, $50 million is up for grabs for small businesses with COVID-19-related costs. County Executive Warren Evans announced the Back to Work: Small Business Readiness Grant.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:48Published