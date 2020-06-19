Global  

Juneteenth Food Tour
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
The Juneteenth Food Tour today highlights black owned restaurants on MLK Boulevard.

Juneteenth, chatt taste is hosting a food tour specifically highlighting black owned restaurants on m-l king boulevard.

The tours began at the bessie smith cultural center this afternoon.

Participants will walk down m-l-k to featured restaurants like chatt smokehouse, memos, and uncle larry's.

Terrell torrence says this is the perfect event to celebrate the juneteenth holiday.

"it's very special because we are a black owned business, and we try to give our culture through taste and food.

And it's just important to us to be recognized for that because it's just important because of what i said because of generational wealth and keep building on that."

For more information on the tour times, go to uncle larry's





