tornado Relief

The salvation army has hundreds of thousands of dollars still available for tornado victims. news 12's angela moryan spoke with one family who says the assistance is a blessing they didn't realize was available.

Some hamilton county residents are still picking up the pieces over two months after easter's deadly tornadoes.

As cleanup continues, the salvation army has funding available for anyone affected by the storm.

Major mark smith: "you have your emergency assistance phase, but when that's over with, there are needs that are discovered -- building needs, we got some roof shingles for somebody.

These needs are not immediately apparent.

So, there has to be some long term care, some long term recovery, and that's what these funds are for."

The salvation army is offering up to 12-hundred dollars per person -- but each funding allocation is based on the family's needs.

The assistance is helping the gonzalez family finally begin to rebuild.

Giselle gonzalez: "i wasn't expecting to be surprised with what they granted me with.

I'm more than pleased and blessed.

I appreciate it, and i'm glad because it's going to get things moving."

Gonzalez lives in auburn hills mobile park in ooltewah.

She says her neighbors will benefit greatly from the financial aid.

Gonzalez: "i think they're going to be really happy and excited, something else they can look forward to.

And i'm pretty sure it's going to be great use for them."

Major smith hopes this monetary support will jumpstart the recovery process for victims. smith: "we can't solve everybody's problems for them, but the idea that they have a place to go and somebody cares about them, and somebody will step up and do something to help them, that's a wonderful thing."

For information on how to apply for assistance -- or how to donate -- go to our wesbite - wdef-dot-com.

Reporting in chattanooga, angela moryan, news 12 now.

Auburn hills residents are still looking for some volunteers this weekend.

All supplies have been donated, but helping hands are still needed.

Workers will be out from 7 in the morning, until dark on saturday and sunday.