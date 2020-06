Road Trip movie (2000) - Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Road Trip movie (2000) - Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart Road Trip movie trailer (2000) - Plot synopsis: Four college buddies embark on a road trip to retrieve an illicit tape mistakenly mailed to a female friend. Director: Todd Phillips Writers: Todd Phillips, Scot Armstrong Stars: Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart Genre: Comedy 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this