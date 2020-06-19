Archaon Halloween Summoning Movie

Archaon Halloween Summoning Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Plot synopsis: Four college students take possession of a 15th-century Celtic artifact and resurrect the legend of Archaon.

Haunting those who dare to summon the evil spirit by putting on the mask, one by one they are tormented in the realm of in-between.

Cast | Garrett Miller, Josh Scherer, Christopher Dalton, Sarah Zanotti, Danny Valdes, Jaire George, Sean M.

Dixon, Jules Incorvaia, Michaela Lee, Susie Monick, Dan Forberg Production Company | Green Apple Productions, The Lux Collective Director | Paul Ernest Writer | Paul Ernest, Mike White Producer | Paul Ernest, Mike White Executive Producer | Tim Warren