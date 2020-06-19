Archaon Halloween Summoning Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Plot synopsis: Four college students take possession of a 15th-century Celtic artifact and resurrect the legend of Archaon.
Haunting those who dare to summon the evil spirit by putting on the mask, one by one they are tormented in the realm of in-between.
Cast | Garrett Miller, Josh Scherer, Christopher Dalton, Sarah Zanotti, Danny Valdes, Jaire George, Sean M.
Dixon, Jules Incorvaia, Michaela Lee, Susie Monick, Dan Forberg
Production Company | Green Apple Productions, The Lux Collective
Director | Paul Ernest
Writer | Paul Ernest, Mike White
Producer | Paul Ernest, Mike White
Executive Producer | Tim Warren