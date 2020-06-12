Local organizations give back to the community on Juneteenth Day
All day, TMJ4 is celebrating Juneteenth Day.
On this day in 1865, slaves in Galveston Texas learned they were free, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Free Community Juneteenth Celebration On FridayPresented by Save Our Sons and other local organizations. It's from 2PM-7PM at Lorenzi Park.
Local group set to host virtual Juneteenth eventsJuneteenth is around the corner, the day known for the end of the civil war and the beginning of freedom for African Americans.