Local organizations give back to the community on Juneteenth Day
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:20s
Local organizations give back to the community on Juneteenth Day

All day, TMJ4 is celebrating Juneteenth Day.

On this day in 1865, slaves in Galveston Texas learned they were free, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

