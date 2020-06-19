F Flag Impact

Many businesses in starkville say the ncaa's decision could be devastating.

Tournaments mean big money for stores, hotels, and restaurants..

Our quentin smith speaks with a business owner about the impact this could have// he joins us live in the studio with more.

Joey.... john hendricks owns the lodge and says whenever postseason athletics come to msu hundreds of people pour into his store looking to get their hands on some msu merchandise.

But with this ruling.... he knows his store ... along with others in starkville... could be losing out on some big sales they're accustomed to getting this time of year... nat whether it's cheering on the diamond dawgs..... nat or rooting for the women's basketball team..... when mississippi state is in the postseason, the lodge is always on the winning side of things.

"business is wonderful.

Anything that brings a lot of people to town, especially as exciting as baseball has been, it helps the entire town and we are a part of the town."

From t-shirts to popular msu paraphernalia, hundreds of people flood the store cashing in on msu gear for the big game.

But with the new ncaa ruling prohibiting championship games and events, owner john hendricks says it'll be a big blow to business.

"it would hurt us, i think it would hurt the entire community, hotels, restaurants, you name it."

In may of 2019 mississippi state's women's basketball hosted the first two rounds of the ncaa tournament, and men's baseball team hosted the ncaa regionals.

That month alone, sales tax revenue was roughly 604 thousand dollars.

Mayor lynn spruill expects that number to take a big dip if msu isn't able to host these events.

" that's just unacceptable for us to be put in that position over something that should've been changed decades ago."

Spruill says she hopes this latest decision will prompt lawmakers to change the state flag.

"we're at a point now where we are looking at a loss of revenue, a loss of prestige, a potential loss of students who may feel as though this is not the place they want to be.

We also as citizens and as local leaders, have the opportunity to say to our legislatures in their representation of us, these things matter and it is time for us to step up and do something different."

And the money doesn't stop at the starkville city limits..

Many of those visitors stay, shop, and eat in west point and columbus