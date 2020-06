Kansans report duplicate unemployment payment error

AND OVER AGAIN --PROGRAMS PROMISE TOHELP YOU BOUNCE BACKFROM THE IMPACT OF THECORONAVIRUS... BUT ARETHEY REALLY WORKING?WHILE JOB NUMBERS AREUP IN KANSAS..... THOSENUMBERS DON'T PAINTTHE WHOLE PICTURE ANDPROBLEMS REMAIN.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMES.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Many Kansans tell meTHEIR bank accounts are nowin the negative and they'refacing overdraft chargesbecause of a mistake thatwasn't their fault."SHAWN YOUNG PROVIDEDA SCREENSHOT OF HISBANK ACCOUNT - SHOWINGMORE THAN 900 DOLLARSWAS WITHDRAWN FRIDAYMORNING.HE RECEIVED THIS EMAILTHURSDAY SAYING THEDEPARTMENT WOULD BEREVERSING A DUPLICATEPAYMENT IT SENT OUT BYMISTAKE.BUT YOUNG SAYS - HENEVER RECEIVED ADUPLICATE PAYMENT.HE'S NOT ALONE.GREG DERIEG, LIVES IN VALLEYCENTER"$810 was taken out of ouraccount."GREG DERIEG SAYS HENEVER RECEIVED ADUPLICATE PAYMENTEITHER - IN FACT HENEVER RECEIVED THISWEEK'S REGULARPAYMENT.BUT HE WAS ALSO HITWITH A WITHDRAWAL FROMTHE DEPARTMENT.GREG DERIEG, LIVES IN VALLEYCENTER"I feel they shouldn't be abletohave that right to pull moneyback out of the accounts."Those WITHDRAWALS ARECAUSING QUITE A BIT OFCONFUSION.CLAIMANTS SENT METHESE SCREENSHOTS OFA FREQUENTLY ASKEDQUESTION ON THEWEBSITE SAYING IF ANOVERPAYMENT HAPPENS -THE DEPARTMENT CANNOTTAKE MONEY BACK OUT.WHEN WE CHECKED THEWEBSITE WE FOUND THATQUESTION WAS NOLONGER THERE.I REACHED OUT TO THEDEPARTMENT OF LABORAND RECEIVED THISSTATEMENT:IT READS IN PART QUOTE -THE KANSAS DEPARTMENTOF LABOR UNDERSTANDSTHERE IS CONFUSIONSURROUNDING THEDUPLICATE PAYMENTISSUED TO SOMECLAIMANTS.

WE ARESORRY FOR THE ANXIETYIT IS CAUSING, AND WEARE ASSURED THAT THISWEEK'S BENEFITS DIDPROCESS OVERNIGHT - WEAPOLOGIZE FOR THEERROR AND WE AREWORKING TO ENSURE ITDOES NOT HAPPEN AGAIN."RONDA MILLER, LIVES INLAWRENCE"This is affecting a lot ofpeople."RONDA MILLER SAYS SHEDID RECEIVE A DUPLICATEPAYMENT AND HAD ITREVERSED, BUT STILLHASN'T GOTTEN HERWEEKLY PAYMENT.RONDA MILLER, LIVES INLAWRENCE"I think their hands are tied asmuch as ours are with asystem that's so just outdated,but there's no continuity it'slike we don't have any trust asthis point."