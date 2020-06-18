Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1

Jose Mourinho harsh on VAR as Tottenham Hotspur were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United due to a late penalty.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, ON VAR DECISIONS DURING THE MATCH, SAYING: "We knew that we could have a penalty against (us) and we were very careful with it.

We know that Manchester United has an incredible record this season of penalties given.

So, we knew that everything in the box was very dangerous for us.

We had to be very, very cautious.

Every shot to block we knew and we were prepared to do it with hands behind the body.

We knew that could happen, but I think in the first penalty the referee Jonathan (Moss), he made his decision, which I admit is difficult for referees.

But then the VAR is a different story.

I think referees can make mistakes, but I don't think VAR should make mistakes.

Then the second penalty is incredible for me because there's a foul on Serge Aurier that could and should kill the situation and then there's a situation in the box where I feel when the VAR goes for a simulation, immediately the player should be exposed and get a yellow card.

But that didn't happen.

So, I feel really upset with these two decisions.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, ON DAVID DE GEA RECEIVING CRITICISM FROM FORMER MIDFIELDER ROY KEANE, SAYING: "Well I think we're disappointed obviously to (they) score (scored) the first time they have a chance and the boy (Steven Bergwijn) hit it really well.

The ball moves.

Roy was a fantastic midfielder.

He's a good friend of mine and I'm not sure he would have stopped it either, but that's not the point.

David is a bit disappointed obviously with it, but if you see the ball, the ball was moving through the air.

So, we reacted well after that one though and he had a good save just five minutes after or something.

We didn't, we had a bad spell then for ten minutes and they looked like maybe they can get the second, so when David saved that one, at least we were in the game at halftime." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, ON PAUL POGBA, SAYING: "He's had such a frustrating season with his injuries.

So, there's always going to be talk about big players and if he scores a goal, he doesn't defend well.

If he defends well, he doesn't score enough and for me Paul's shown today how he can contribute.

He tackled, he won the ball, he created chances and he had skills to win us a penalty, was in the box a few times.

So, I just look forward to getting him fitter and so he can play more and more and gradually we'll see more and more and see Paul getting back to his best." STORY: Jose Mourinho pointed the finger of blame at VAR as his Tottenham Hotspur side were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United by a late penalty on Friday (June 19).

Spurs were on course for three valuable points in the race for a Champions League qualification spot when David de Gea failed to keep out Steven Bergwijn's first-half strike.

But Bruno Fernandes's 81st-minute penalty after Paul Pogba was bundled over by Eric Dier made sure United went home with a 1-1 draw to stay fifth, four points above eighth-placed Spurs.

It could have been worse for Tottenham but another United penalty in stoppage time was rescinded by VAR after Fernandes went down under apparently no contact from Dier.

"I am not happy with the penalty and not happy with the second penalty," Mourinho said.

"I am unhappy with the VAR, not the referee on the first, the referee can make a mistake but VAR is there to do the job.

"In the second I am unhappy with (referee) Jon Moss because he did not give the free kick leading up to it and then gave another penalty.

In this case the VAR gave the truth.

"We knew that we could have a penalty against because we know they have an incredible record of penalties given." Mourinho also said VAR should have been used to book Fernandes for simulation after appearing to fall theatrically.

While the Portuguese coach was left frustrated against the club that sacked him last season, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Pogba who came off the bench in the second half for only his ninth appearance of the season.

The France midfielder has been sidelined by ankle injuries and had not appeared since January, but sparked United into life when he replaced Fred just past the hour mark.

"Paul did everything a midfielder should do, he tackled, won passes and showed some skills so fantastic to have him back," Solskjaer told reporters.

"He's had a frustrating season with his injuries.

"He's had a frustrating season with his injuries.

Paul has shown today how he can contribute and I just look forward to getting him fitter and seeing Paul getting back to his best."