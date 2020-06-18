Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Father's Day
Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day

It's Father's Day weekend.

To celebrate all the amazing dads out there here is a look at some famous fathers and their best fatherhood tips they've learned from their own dads.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kiara Advani posts rare childhood photos

​​ Kiara Advani posted rare childhood memories on Instagram today, wishing her dad on his...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shop Talk with Melinda Sheckells | June 19, 2020 [Video]

Shop Talk with Melinda Sheckells | June 19, 2020

This is a special edition of Shop Talk with Melinda Sheckells. It is all about Father's Day and gifts.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:33Published
Happy Father's Day! [Video]

Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day. Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:53Published
Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday [Video]

Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday

If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published