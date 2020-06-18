To celebrate all the amazing dads out there here is a look at some famous fathers and their best fatherhood tips they've learned from their own dads.



Related videos from verified sources Shop Talk with Melinda Sheckells | June 19, 2020



This is a special edition of Shop Talk with Melinda Sheckells. It is all about Father's Day and gifts. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:33 Published 21 minutes ago Happy Father's Day!



Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day. Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:53 Published 9 hours ago Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday



If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 10 hours ago