Protesters Gather In Front Of Auto Body Shop Where LASD Deputies Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Protesters Gather In Front Of Auto Body Shop Where LASD Deputies Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old Protesters gather in street in front of auto body shop where 18-year-old Andres Guardado was working Thursday when he was shot and killed by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend