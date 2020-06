Solar eclipse on June 21 will be annular eclipse: Pathani Samanta Planetarium

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse.

"It'll be visible to entire India as partial eclipse and as an annular eclipse to 3 states- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

It'll start around 10:20am and end around 2:20pm," he added.