Artist raises money to help LGBTQ+ community

“My inspiration comes from my own work.
So if I name a piece something happy and positive, it inspires me when I look at it.”Edgar Medina loved art even as a child in Mexico.
But he wasn’t able to follow his passion until he was an adult.
Now he owns a successful studio in Houston, Texas.
This month Medina created a special print called Be Your Own Rainbow.
”Part of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center, to support staff, and dedicated volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community.
If you would like to buy a print, visit medinaedgar.com.
You can learn more about the Montrose Center at montrosecenter.org.