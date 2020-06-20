Global  

Artist raises money to help LGBTQ+ community
“My inspiration comes from my own work.

So if I name a piece something happy and positive, it inspires me when I look at it.”Edgar Medina loved art even as a child in Mexico.

But he wasn’t able to follow his passion until he was an adult.

Now he owns a successful studio in Houston, Texas.

This month Medina created a special print called Be Your Own Rainbow.

”Part of the proceeds will go to the Montrose Center, to support staff, and dedicated volunteers to help the LGBTQ+ community.

If you would like to buy a print, visit medinaedgar.com.

You can learn more about the Montrose Center at montrosecenter.org.

