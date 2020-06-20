Car washing for COVID-19 and social justice

When he saw what was going on around him, Chicagoan Michal Kokoszka decided to help his neighbors with a good ole' fashion car wash.

"I just felt like I wanted to do something," Kokoszka said.

"I figured whatever skill sets I had I could bring to the table.

So I'm washing cars, pressure washing buildings, sidewalks, things like that." Kokoszka's goal is to raise $2,000.

So far he's raised $1,900 and his employers plan to match it, 3 to 1.

Kokoszka hopes this will inspire others to get engaged and will continue raising money through the end of June.