3,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
6 hours ago
3,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, according to ADHS.
REPORTED DAILY COVID-19 CASESIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD.32-HUNDRED NEW CASES REPORTED.NEARLY 2-THIRDS OF THOSE --WERE IN MARICOPA COUNTY.
330OF THEM -- IN PIMA COUNTY.ARIZONA IS NOW REPORTING OVER46-THOUSAND COVID-19 CASES.NEW FEDERAL REPORTING REVEALS
