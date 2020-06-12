Global  

3,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ
3,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
3,246 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, according to ADHS.
REPORTED DAILY COVID-19 CASESIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD.32-HUNDRED NEW CASES REPORTED.NEARLY 2-THIRDS OF THOSE --WERE IN MARICOPA COUNTY.

330OF THEM -- IN PIMA COUNTY.ARIZONA IS NOW REPORTING OVER46-THOUSAND COVID-19 CASES.NEW FEDERAL REPORTING REVEALS



