Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of an extreme right-wing British columnist.

Katie Hopkins, the columnist in question, was been banned for violating its hateful conduct policy.

A spokesperson for Twitter would not elaborate on the exact tweets or content she had violated.

"Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken." Twitter She initially found fame in 2007 as a contestant on the UK's "The Apprentice" TV show.

The show was modeled on the US program of the same name that starred Donald Trump.