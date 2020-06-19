061820 WCBI ON CW4

It takes three supervisors to agree to call a special meeting and right now--it's apparent that's not going to happen// thanks for joining us at nine// after the lowndes county board of supervisors president, harry sanders made racial remarks in a local newspaper, supervisors and the community are calling for his resignation// district 2 supervisor trip hairston says the first step to move forward is removing him as president because that's the only action the board can legally take// but supervisors leroy brooks and jeff smith say no to a special called meeting// trip hairston released a statement today saying harry sanders refuses to step down from the lowndes county board of supervisors.

Hairston wants to call a special meeting but not everyone is on the same page "i'm urging them to join with me and let's call the meeting and do what we can do which is vote to remove harry as president and to explore how and to move the monument."

As a board all they can do is vote to remove sanders as president.

Which is why district 5 supervisor leroy brooks says there's no point in having a meeting.

"what purpose does it serve?

So you've got a bigot from the head of the table to the side of the table, but he's still in the room.

It doesn't serve any purpose."

The racial comments lessening black people has landed lowndes county the national spotlight.

Hairston says whatever action the board can take, needs to happen.

"i'm just asking for cooperation here.

This is a time that we can come together.

It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from.

Let's come together and get this done.

The nation is watching."

Until harry sanders is off the board, brooks says the consequences could be detrimental to the growth of lowndes county.

"i think the people of this community are going to see it's going to be an economic development drought.

I think the link understands.

It's not a personal fight with harry."

.

few things speak louder than sports in the south, and the commissioner of the southeastern conference is using that voice to call for change// in a statement released this afternoon, greg sankey called on mississippi leaders to change the state's flag// saying in part áquoteá our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. áend quoteá sankey also suggests that unless there is a change to the flag, áquoteá there will be consideration of precluding southeastern conference championship events from being conducted in the state of mississippi áend quoteá sankey's full statement is on our website wcbi dot com//

áend quoteá sankey also suggests that unless there is a change to the flag, áquoteá there will be consideration of precluding southeastern conference championship events from being conducted in the state of mississippi áend quoteá sankey's full statement is on our website wcbi dot com// summary: summer officially begins saturday and the first weekend of the new season is sure going to look and feel like it.

Highs will zoom back into the low to mid 90s with rain chances remaining low.

Higher odds of scattered storms return to the region early next week.

Thursday night: becoming clear and quiet.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Calm wind.

Friday: bright sunshine to start with puffy cumulus clouds developing during the day.

A stray shower/sprinkle is possible but odds of rain are 10% or less.

Highs should be around 90 with variably winds 5-10 mph.

Cw4 continuing coverage mississippi continues to see new covid-19 cases and outbreaks.

And state leaders are still leaning on folks to take some personal responsibility in slowing the spread.

Courtney ann jackson explain summer will officially start in a few days.

But state leaders say they're already looking at the chance of higher rates of covid-19 in the fall.

"but there's no amount of preparation that can prepare for a tidal wave of cases.

It's like mopping up the floor but you won't turn the sink off.

So, we've got to turn the sink off."

The guidelines released today ask the schools to be flexible and prepared for changes in the event of resurgence in the fall.

The report doesn't say to require masks but says they are strongly encouraging them.

They'll also suggest things like adjusting attendance policies so students won't be penalized if they miss due to covid- 19 symptoms. "in classrooms and controlled environments, there's always going to be some risks but it can be minimized.

It's the other things are going to kill us.

And this is the summer and we can't even stop fraternity parties in the summer.

So, i'm gravely concerned."

State health officer dr. thomas dobbs noting he's been disappointed with folks lack of following simple measures to slow the spread.

"coronavirus is out there.

My head is sore from banging it on the wall.

Wear masks, social distance, don't do mass gatherings and certainly follow the rules.

You don't want to see me with a bruise up here next time."

Governor tate reeves attended simpson county deputy james blair's funeral wednesday without a mask.

We asked why after he's urged others to wear them.

"i did have a mask.

It was in my pocket.

I should've put it on.

The fact of the matter is, if y'all want to shame me for how i handled it...go for it."

As a follow up to yesterday's story about the rise in cases in oxford--we now know that stemmed from an off-campus fraternity rush party.

And they believe the town is now in the midst of an outbreak because of it.

Lowndes county drivers may need to find an alternate route starting monday.

We'll tell you about a bridge repair project that's about to start when we come back// start when we come back// roll re entry a portion of a busy east columbus road will close for a bridge repair.

Crews will begin repairing the bridge on lehmberg road, near the intersection of highway 50, on monday.

It will take approximately two weeks to complete the work.

Detour signs will be in place sending northbound drivers down west lehmberg road.

It's believed debris from flood waters caused most of the deterioration.

Engineers found the damage, which needs to be repaired immediately.

"a few weeks ago the city of columbus was made aware by the state aide engineer's office that the bridge on lehmberg had one piling that had some deterioration on it and the whole bent was really in decay, to some degree, to the point that it needs to be repaired.

So, the city went into action immediately and obtained two quotes to get that repaired.

It's the same type of repair we had to do on this bridge in 2016."

The work is expected to be complete on july 6th.

A monroe county city is seeing strong economic activity, in spite of covid 19 related shutdowns.

Work is underway on several new businesses in amory, and the most recent sales tax revenues are stronger than last year during the same time.

The director of amory main street says the city is thriving because "shop local" is more than just a catchy phrase.

"i have inquiries weekly about people interested in coming downtown, and coming to amory and we have a lot of good things going, a nice coffee shop, a couple of new restaurants and we have several really good boutiques and shopping places, amory is becoming a place where people want to eat, shop and play."

The amory railroad festival was cancelled over covid 19 concerns, but "crusin amory" is set for july 25th.

That event draws thousands of people to the city.

State college leaders vote to approve the relocation of a confederate monument on the ole miss campus.

Trustees on the institutions of higher learning board made the move this morning.

Our stephanie poole has reaction from campus// donut open- this confederate monument has been on the ole miss campus since 1906.

Various campus groups have voted to move the statue and it was also requested by the chancellor.

I spoke with a few students who drafted the resolution over a year ago.

" in march of 2019 last year, myself and five other students here, we wrote a resolution that passed through the association of the student body that asked for the relocation of the confederate monument."

Ole miss graduate, leah davis says it feels good to see all the work she and other students have done end with a success.

However, davis says the group faced backlash during the process.

" we went through some serious social media intimidations.

Very serious threats we received.we know that we we're doing is right, we know that what we called for is to recontextualize history and to rewrite the wrongs of the past."

Member arielle hudson says after years of seeing the statue, she's hopeful all students on campus will feel more included.

" it's good to know that all of our hard work and long nights won't' go in vain, but i'll be remiss not to recognize in praise of students leaders before who came before me who also pushed for this to happen.

I feel we were lucky enough to be the right group at the right time."

And other students are supporting the decision to move the monument.

"i feel like if it makes someone uncomfortable why not be as inclusive as possible and just take it down because it's not helping anything or anyone."

Butt sots "i think now it's time for us to hold the university leadership accountable as to what that relocation process look like.

We want to make sure nothing that we stand for is being back tracked."

Donut close- the date of the statue's removal has not yet been released.

Reporting in oxford, stephanie poole,wcbi news.

The university plans to have the statue moved before the fall semester.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app each year about 750-thousand americans seek treatment for a hernia// experts believe hundreds of thousands suffer in silence out of fear of surgery// dr. brad beckham, a general surgeon at baptist golden triangle discusses why it's nothing to be afraid of// hi, i'm dr. brad beckham, general surgeon and part of the surgical team at baptist memorial hospital, golden triangle.

This week, we have talked about the symptoms and risk factors of hernias.

Tonight, we will talk about various treatment options available for hernia repair.

It is important to remember that once a hernia has formed the only cure is a surgical procedure.

Hernias will only get bigger with time.

They do not heal on their own or with medications.

In some instances with only mild symptoms or if you are not able to have surgery due to other medical problems a special supportive device may be prescribed to help manage the hernia and decrease the symptoms. traditionally, hernias were repaired using your body's own tissues and stitches to close the hole.

While this worked pretty well for some hernias, approximately 25 percent of hernias repaired this way would come back.

In most cases today, we repair hernias with a manmade mesh that is inserted to strengthen the layers of the abdominal wall.

Using mesh has greatly lowered the percentage of having hernia's return.

Your surgeon may discuss repair through open surgery with a traditional larger incision or througha minimally invasive surgery.

Minimally invasive surgeons, like myself, are frequently able to repair even large hernias through a few very small incisions using a camera and special instruments or even the davinci surgical robot.

The advantage of a minimally invasive repair is less pain at the time of surgery.

You are frequently able to return to normal activity within days instead of weeks to months with open surgery.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist.

A historic football game is coming for the state of mississippi... the details on the s-e-c vs swac matchup, next in sports... roll spx open take spx full for the first time in the history of ole miss football....a hbcu football program will take on the rebels inside vaught hemingway stadium ole miss and alcorn state scheduling a meeting in oxford for september 9th, 2028 alcorn state will also be the first swac opponent rebels football will have faced both athletic directors are excited to be a part of history "for us and our state, we want to make sure we're going to have those matchups.

I think the hbcu matchup is something that's long overdue.

That's something derek and i have talked about.

Obviously derek has ties to ole miss.

Great rebel, played basketball here, and a dear friend.

Just something that we thought made a lot of sense, and just thankful we were able to find that date in 2028 to make it happen."

"it's so important for institutions in the state to compete against each other, and i'm so happy to be able to develop this relationship and opportunity with my dear friend keith carter.

Keith carter is a long time member of the ole miss family, being an athlete when i worked there.

Being an administrator, having the opportunity to work with him to put this together was so important.

In the past years, i've had conversations with different adminstrators, but keith was the cog and the key for this important game."

In more college football scheudling news, the alabama crimson tide and ohio state buckeyes have agreed to a home and home series for 2027 and 2028 2027 will be in columbus ohio, 2028 in tuscaloosa the two have met four previous times, with the last being ohio state's 42-35 win in the 2015 sugar bowl current tennessee titan, and former mississippi state bulldog and noxubee county tiger jeffery simmons is giving back to his hometown the nfl first round pick is hosting a football camp at noxubee county high school on friday july 10th, and saturday july 11th those interested can register at jefferysimmons.co m area hirings around north mississippi in the sports world... caledonia hiring tony seals as its newest boys head basketball coach....seal spending time at new hope and south lamar west lowndes hires michael huffman to lead its boys basketball team...huffman was the mcadams girls head coach and tupelo hires hayley parker as its newest softball coach...parker an assistant for two years, and also played at nettleton