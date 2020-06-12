Rally calling for removal of Confederate monument at Harrison County Courthouse

Today is Juneteenth, a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

$25,000.00 bond.- - today is juneteenth, a- commemoration of the ending of- slavery in the united states.

- there was a rally at the- harrison county courthouse- earlier this evening calling fo- the removal and replacement - of the confederate monument - there.

The rally was- filled with supporters for and- against the removal of the- monument.

- the rally had speeches from - veterans, pastors, and a- lawyer all in support of- removing the monument.- those in favor of keeping the - monument argued that its- "a part of history and heritage."

Co- organizer jeffrey hulum iii argues agains- having this monument in - front of a justice center.- - - - - more information about the- future of the statue in - front of harrison county- courthouse will be available on- july