NCAA calling for no championships in states with Confederate flag

The power of sports is being able to take a human rights issue and turn it into a sports issue as a means of forcing change.

- the power of sports is being- able to take a human rights - issue... and turn it into a - sports issue... as a means of - forcing - change.

- that's what happened when s-e-c- commissioner- greg sankey took a stand agains- the state flag in - mississippi, on thursday... - prompting the n-c-double-a to - double down... on friday.

- today... the board of governors- announced the - ban of all championship events,- in the magnolia state...- as long as the confederate- emblem is included... on the- mississippi state flag.

- mississippi is the only state..- currently affected by the - association's policy.

- previously... the n-c-double-a- only blocked championship - sites, determined in advance...- in states that displayed the- confederate flag.

- long story short... the souther- miss, mississippi state - and ole miss baseball - programs... would no longer - be considered for regional... o- super regional host - sites.- and what about the m-s-u women'- basketball- team... a recent host, for- early- round n-c-double-a - tournament games.

- the s-e-c was the first to- announce it would no longer - allow conference championship - events, to take - place in mississippi... as a- means of protesting the - confederate emblem.

- mississippi's public- universities put out a joint- statement, today... in support- of the n-c-double-a's - decision... at the risk of the- state losing out on millions of- dollars... with the ban.- - and here's part of that - statement, quote... today...- we are committed to continuing- to do our part to - ensure mississippi is united...- in its pursuit of a - future that is free of racism - and discrimination.

- such a future must include a ne- state flag... we look - forward to a time when- mississippi's state flag unites- mississippians... rather than - divides us... un-quote.

- southern miss athletic director- jeremy mc-clain in full - agreement... quote... i fully - support this statement from - our higher education leaders- throughout the- state of mississippi.

- it is time to make this long- overdue change... and - allow us as mississippians to - pursue a brighter future- together... un-quote.

- and then conference u-s-a - commissioner judy mac-leod... - quote... today... our board of- directors pledges to- conduct a process to review our- championships - hosting policies... in order to- ensure we provide - environments that align with ou- continued mission... to - support and protect our - student-athletes... un- - quote.- back to the original statement- from s-e-c commish- greg sankey... quote... it is - past time for change to be made- to the- flag of the state of- mississippi.- our students deserve an - opportunity to learn and- compete in environments... that- are inclusive and - welcoming to all... un-quote.

- finally... n-c-double-a board - chair michael v.

Drake... - quote...- there is no place in college- athletics or the world for- symbols or acts of- discrimination and oppression.- we must continually evaluate- ways to protect and - enhance the championship- experience... for college - athletes.

- expanding the confederate flag- policy to all - championships is an important - step by the ncaa... to- further provide a quality - experience for all participants- and fans... un-quote.

-