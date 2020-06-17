Price gouging continues during COVID-19 pandemic
Price gouging continues during COVID-19 pandemic while no specific laws are in place to stop it.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tested Again For COVID-19Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has quarantined herself for the second time during the pandemic after she came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Take a Look at This Man’s $1M Bill for Life-Saving Coronavirus TreatmentThe longest-hospitalized coronavirus patient went from being a medical miracle story, to one that has a million dollar price tag. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Mango farmers in UP's Aligarh stare at losses amid COVID-19 outbreakFarmers in UP's Aligarh are in distress as they are not being able to get good price of mangoes. Due to coronavirus pandemic, few buyers are reaching to the market to buy the fruit. Due to this,..