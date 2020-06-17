Price gouging continues during COVID-19 pandemic while no specific laws are in place to stop it.



Related videos from verified sources Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tested Again For COVID-19



Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has quarantined herself for the second time during the pandemic after she came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:24 Published 2 days ago Take a Look at This Man’s $1M Bill for Life-Saving Coronavirus Treatment



The longest-hospitalized coronavirus patient went from being a medical miracle story, to one that has a million dollar price tag. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago Mango farmers in UP's Aligarh stare at losses amid COVID-19 outbreak



Farmers in UP's Aligarh are in distress as they are not being able to get good price of mangoes. Due to coronavirus pandemic, few buyers are reaching to the market to buy the fruit. Due to this,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago