New rules for outdoor dining in Carmel Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:48s - Published 3 minutes ago New rules for outdoor dining in Carmel In order to get a permit restaurants will have to come into compliance with the new guidelines 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROGRAM ARECHANGING.IN ORDER TO GET APERMIT RESTAURANTSWILL HAVE TO COMEINTO COMPLIANCE WITHTHE NEW GUIDELINES.OUTDOOR DININGAREAS MUST BE LIMITEDTO TWO PARKING SPACESAND HAVE TO HAVETHREE TO FOUR FEETHIGH BARRIERS. ##THE COUNCIL THE STAFF THERESIDENTWE'VE ALL BEEN REALLY BEHIND THEOUTDOOR DINING EXPERIENCE BUTTHEONE THING WE HAVE NOT BEENWILLING TO SACRIFICE THECHARACHTERAND CHARM OF THE VILLAGE OR THEOFTHE RESIDENTS THE VISITORS ANDTHEEMPLOYEESTHE GUIDELINES WILLBE RELEASED TOBUSINESSES IN THE NEXTWEEK AND THE CITYHOPES RESTAURANTSWILL BE ABLE TO COMEINTO COMPLIANCE BYJULY THIRD.







