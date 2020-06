Philadelphia Weather: Father's Day Forecast

LAST CHECK THE BEAR WAS HEADINGTOWARDS WILLIAMSTOWN NEW JERSEY.JUST A HEADS UP.PLEASE CALL THE POLICE IF YOUSEE IT.WELL, THIS WEEKEND ISFATHER'S DAY WEATHER COOPERATEFOR ANY OUTDOOR PLANS?KATE'S CHECKING OUT YOURFORECAST FOR YOU HEADED TO THEWEEKEND.HEY KATE.HEY UKEE I'M JUST LAUGHING ATTHE ADVENTURES OF THE BEAR.HE'S JUST DOING DIFFERENT THINGSEVERY DAY.LUCKILY HE HASN'T THREATENEDEVERYONE.ALWAYS INTERESTING TO WATCH HIMBUT HOPEFULLY HE GETS BACK TOTHE WILDERNESS SOON.LET'S TALK ABOUT THE WEATHER.WE'VE GOT PRETTY NICE JUNEWEATHER TO LOOK FORWARD TO,ESPECIALLY FOR FATHER'S DAY.BUT WE WILL BE TRACKING SHOWERSAND STORMS TOMORROW ESPECIALLYWE HAD SOME OUT THERE TODAY ASWELL.NOW IT'S QUIET FOR THE MOSTPART, HERE A LIVE LOOK AT CENTERCITY PHILADELPHIA RIGHT NOW.JUST A SLIGHT FEW CLOUDS IT'SMUGGY, VERY WARM, TEMPERATURESARE STILL IN THE 70'S RIGHT NOW.SEVENTY-ONE RIGHT NOW INREADING, 70 IN WILMINGTON AND 70IN MILLVILLE, IN THE 60'S INMOUNT POCONO AND IN ALLENTOWN.STORMSCAN 3 SHOWS STILL A FEWSHOWERS HANGING OUT.BUT THESE ARE FIZZLING VERY,VERY RAPIDLY.THANKS TO THE LOSS OF THEHEATING OF THE DAY.NOW, THESE ARE THE LONGESTDAYS HAVE OF THE YEAR.TOMORROW THE LONGEST DAY,DAYLIGHT OF THE YEAR, SO ITTAKES A WHILE FOR THAT DAYTIMEHEATING TO SUBSIDE.AND SHOWERS AND STORMS KIND OFLIVE UNTIL THAT HAPPENS.BUT YOU CAN SEE NOT MUCH GOINGOUT THERE.HAD A FEW SHOWERS IN LANCASTERCOUNTY THOSE HAVE STARTED TOFIZZLE NOT MUCH TO EXPECT AS FARAS PRECIPITATION TONIGHT.MILD AND MUGGY OTHERWISE,PATCHY FOG WILL DEVELOP WITH ALOW NEAR 70 TONIGHT.AND TOMORROW IS A SEASONABLY HOTDAY, 84 RIGHT ON TARGET THAT'SPRETTY MUCH OUR AVERAGE HIGH FORTHE TOO MANY OF YEAR.THERE WILL BE A FEW SPOTTYTHUNDERSTORMS AND TOMORROW LOOKSLIKE WE'LL SEE THE MOST COVERAGEOF STORMS THAN ANY OTHER DAY INTHE SEVEN-DAY FORECAST.IF YOU'RE DOWN THE SHORE FORTHE FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND, ON THEBEACH, LOOKS GOOD.SOME PRETTY TERRIBLE BEACHWEATHER EARLIER THIS WEEK.BUT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MOST OFTHE STORMS STAY INLAND SO HIGHSNEAR 80 AND SOME SUNSHINE.BOTH DAYS ON THE SAND.NOT BAD AT ALL.COULD BE A STRAY SHOWEROVERNIGHT.OTHERWISE TOMORROW WE START THEDAY WITH SOME SUN.P BUT THEN HERE WE GO.THIS IS 1:00 TOMORROW AFTERNOON.NOTICE THESE STORMS LIKE TODAYARE NOT EVERYWHERE.SCATTERED SHOWERS AROUND 1:00.A FEW MORE INTO THE AFTERNOON,MAINLY NORTH AND WEST OFPHILADELPHIA.AND THEN THEY FIZZLE OUT ONCE BETHE HEATING OF THE DAY FIZZLESOUT ONCE THE SUN GOES DOWN.SUNDAY FOR FATHER'S DAY SHOWERSARE A LITTLE BIT MORE FEW FARBETWEEN.ARE AGAIN ALL WEEK, IT IS NOT ARAINY WEEKEND NOT A WASH-OUT WEJUST HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE TO THESKY FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS.YOUR COMFORT INDEX SHOWS WEARE IN THE HUMID RAKE SATURDAY,SUNDAY AND MONDAY.SUMMER STARTS TOMORROW.5:43 P.M.

IS THE SUMMER SOLSTICEIT IS THE LONGEST DAYLIGHT OFTHE YEAR.OVER 15 HOURS OF DAYLIGHT TOENJOY TOMORROW.SUNDAY FOR FATHER'S DAY,LOOSE PRETTY NICE A STRAYTHUNDERSTORM, HIGH OF 86.AND THEN WE'RE IN THE 90S LOOKS