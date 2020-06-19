Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Children's cough syrup recalled due to possible overdose risk
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Children's cough syrup recalled due to possible overdose risk

Children's cough syrup recalled due to possible overdose risk

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling two lots of Children's Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children's Dimetapp® Cold and Cough.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 Attention, parents! 🚨 Two children’s cough syrups are being recalled because of a defect that could cause overdosin… https://t.co/LUebHsplEK 6 minutes ago

snowyukiyap

Snow Yuki Yap 🇲🇾 RT @CNN: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children's cough syrups due to the products having… 6 minutes ago

JennyRo58955713

Jenny Robinson RT @CNNBusiness: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children's cough syrups due to the products… 28 minutes ago

JenniferHorsle3

Jennifer Horsley RT @10TampaBay: 🚨 ATTENTION PARENTS 🚨: The three different medicines are being recalled after the children's cough syrup came with the wron… 1 hour ago

UnasVeritas

Marcus Quidam RT @KOAA: Two children’s cough syrups are being recalled because of a defect that could cause overdosing. https://t.co/6wBjFY3zZy 2 hours ago

TheFireTracker2

Fire Tracker RT @KSBY: Two children’s cough syrups are being recalled because of a defect that could cause overdosing. https://t.co/7pjl9H62Fm 2 hours ago

KSBY

KSBY Two children’s cough syrups are being recalled because of a defect that could cause overdosing. https://t.co/7pjl9H62Fm 2 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Two children’s cough syrups are being recalled because of a defect that could cause overdosing. https://t.co/6wBjFY3zZy 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Children's Robitussin, Dimetapp Cough Medicines Recalled For Possible Overdose Risks [Video]

Children's Robitussin, Dimetapp Cough Medicines Recalled For Possible Overdose Risks

Parents take note: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily recalled three lots of its children's cough syrups — Children's Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children's..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published