WCBI NEWS AT TEN - JUNE 19, 2020

In a policy that only impacts mississippi... the ncaa will prohibit the state's sports teams from hosting regional games and championships or host sites for women's basketball.

The collegiate sports governing body announced the decision this morning.

It says the state flag is the reason behind the decision.

Ncaa says it expanded its confederate flag policy keeping championship events from being played where the symbol has a prominent presence.

This will impact baseball, softball, lacrosse and women's basketball.

In a statement ncaa leaders wrote... there's no place in college athletics or the world for symbols or acts of discrimination and oppression.

Mississippi state athletics director john cohen responding to the news with a statement today..

Saying// again, it is unfortunate that our hard working student athletes, staff and coaches could potentially be affected by something beyond their control, but we understand this is bigger than athletics unquote cohen also doubling down on a statement from thursday, saying they support a change to the state flag ole miss athletic director keith carter voicing his support to change the state flag....agreeing with this statement from mississippi's public universities quote today, we are committed to continuing to do our part to ensure mississippi is united in its pursuit of a future that is free of racism and discrimination.

Such a future must include a new state flag... end quote many businesses in starkville say the ncaa's decision could be devastating.

Retail stores, hotels, and restaurants all look forward to msu hosting regional events, which are big revenue generators..

In may of 2019 mississippi state's women's basketball hosted the first two rounds of the ncaa tournament, and men's baseball team hosted the ncaa regionals.

That month alone, sales tax revenue was roughly 604 thousand dollars.

Business owners and starkville city leaders believe revenue sales could take a big dip due to the new ruling.

"i'm disappointed by it.

It would hurt us, i think it would hurt the entire community, hotels, restaurants, you name it."

"we're at a point now where we are looking at a loss of revenue, a loss of prestige, a potential loss of students who may feel as though this is not the place they want to be."

And the money doesn't stop at the starkville city limits..

Many of those visitors stay, shop, and eat in west point and columbus as well..

Today's announcement from the n c double a right on the heels of a similar statement from the s-e-c has made the flag a topic of conversation in the one place where something can be done about it.

But as courtney ann jackson reports, so far it's áonlyá talk..

The state flag was a hot button issue in these hallways before the sports world started weighing in.

But i asked-do you think those voices will carry weight in decision making?

Some say-they hope it will.

Sen.

John horhn, d- jackson: "there's been a lot of efforts to change the flag over a lot of years but i've never seen the moment i'm quite like this ever in the history of the state."

Sen.

Sollie norwood, d- jackson: "obviously it's affecting industry.

It's affecting our colleges and universities.

It's really unfair to our student athletes to go on to excel in their respective sports and i'll be able to compete in their home state."

There are other lawmakers that say they won't be swayed.

Sen.

Angela hill, r- picayune: "i have a problem with outside groups coming in and trying to exert economic pressure or what i would consider a shakedown."

Sen.

Chris mcdaniel, r- ellisville: "we had a referendum in 2001.

The people retained the issue for themselves for us now to change it without their approval tells them their hard work, their opinions don't matter."

Speaker of the house philip gunn is standing by his position that the flag needs to change.

Gunn: "this is an issue for us.

This is a reflection upon who we are as a people.

It's a reflection upon the image that we bare across the country."

Of course to get something passed in this building-the votes have to be there.

Gunn says they're having the conversations about whether they've got the support.

Gunn: "i"m beginning to hear people say well, this is beginning to hurt us now.

We need to consider going a different way."

It would take a 2/3 vote by both chambers to take up legislation to change the flag this session since the deadlines have passed.

Gunn: "that's 81 in my chamber.

So, that's putting together a big coalition of people.

So it takes a while to come to agreement on something like that."

Caj wcbi news there is a senate resolution that's been filed but it has to come out of the constitution committee before that 2/3 vote can be attempted.

That hasn't happened yet.

Centred up dozens were part of a cry for justice march and rally this afternoon in west point// the march was organized by the community action group of clay county// they marched from the justice complex to city hall where a rally was held// folks marched with signs and along the way the prayed.

Prayed for peace, protection and change// organizer belinda rice says it's important to keep marching// i feel like you can never do enough.

This is a continuation, a consistency of what we have to continue to do.

Much like dr. king.

They continued to march, they continued to protest until they actually saw change."

The community action group of clay county formed in 2017// columbus community members are celebrating juneteenth.

Festivities just wrapped up at southside park for an evening of music, food, and fellowship.

The free event had activities for the entire family..

Covid-19 concerns scaled down this year's celebration, and had organizers making certain concessions - including hand sanitizing stations and encouraging social distancing..

Celebrations like the one in columbus tonight have been going on for years, but there has also been a push to make juneteenth a national holiday.

That push seems to be gaining more momentum this year.

Cbs's jericka duncan introduces us to a woman who has a very personal reason for going the áextra mileá to see that it happens.

At 93, opal lee is showing no signs of slowing down.

Nats during the pandemic shes been delivering food from her farm....to families in need.

But its what shes been doing for years that's gaining momentum - taking steps to make juneteenth - a federal holiday.

Notes:00:00:43 slaves in texas didn't know they were free ---until general granger made his way to galveston with troops.///to tell slaves they were free.

This is --two and a half years after the emancipation.

African americans then and now have celebrated june 19th as their independence day...to highlight that history, lee started a walking campaign across the country to raise awareness about juneteenth..

é00:15:44 duncan: for people who say slavery happened a long time ago, why is this so important to have a national holiday?

Notes:00:16:12 lee: i say that there's still a form of slavery going on if people don't have enough to eat //don't have a job that pays enough to pay bills/// t it's a form of slavery / i'll tell people that we are not free until we're all free.

Narr: on juneteenth more than 80 years ago--a life changing event for lee.

When she was 13 years, she says a white mob burned down her family home.

That experience drives her to this day.

- here you are at 93 years old, still talking about it, still walking in honor of it.

Notes:00:05:13 what's the lesson there?

Notes:00:05:16 i'm going to keep right on doing this until i know it's a holiday.

And i feel it in my bones.

Notes:00:05:43 narr...and this time it just feels different.

Jd, cbs news, ny.

We'll have that story coming up on wcbi news take scott's a new initiative is helping teach character traits and life skills to young men in tupelo.

Allie martin has more on the effort.

Every thursday evening mentors from all walks of life meet with a group of young people from different backgrounds , all with the goal of helping them grow emotionally and spiritually.

Each session at tupelo's hope church begins with a meal and a bible study, led by a guest speaker.

Nats the initiative is called "men of honor" .

"while we do have many men here that have dads and good dads, overwhelming majority of them come from fatherless homes, i hope they take away, that your everyday, ordinary guy can serve the lord, serve his family and be an impact in their community."

Participants range in age from 7 to 17.

They are placed with a mentor who helps lead discussions , and other activities.

"one thing we can see is our communities , go down because our families are not functional, a big piece is the father missing from the home, this gives us an opportunity as men to reach out and say, there are some men trying to live right, and we want to show you how to do some things."

Each session also includes lessons on practical life skills, such as how to handle money, filling out a job resume, proper etiquette and basic auto maintenance and repair.

Nats participants say they are learning valuable lessons from mentors who want to help make a difference.

"if we can instill these characteristics and a relationship with god into their heart, it changes everything, that's the goal, their lives would be changed for the better."

"i thought it was pretty interesting, i liked it, i 'm sure i can help some of my friends, help them know more about god.

" men of honor runs through the end of july, organizers are hoping that lessons learned will have an impact not only on the young men, but also their friends and family.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news.

Standing at the interview set generic mon fill there is no cost to attend 'men of honor" for more information , go to our website at wcbi dot com.

Sometimes its so incredible, that it's unbelievable."

As calls for change come from every corner of the country i talked with area coaches to see how this "incredible" game works to bring everyone together.

"football is a sport that's all about teamwork, love, and comradery.

An atmosphere that many coaches think our every day world could learn from.

Some of the top high school coaches in the state set out to create an environment that reflects those beliefs.

Jones: "we have a great locker room.

We don't just have black kids.

We have white kids, but we don't hear friction and all that stuff because we treat everybody like that's my brother.

We don't treat him like that's my 'white brother' or that's my 'black brother.'

No, that's my brother."

Starkville head coach chris jones and tupelo head coach ty hardin are both leaders of some of the biggest locker rooms in the state.

Both believe it's important to practice what you preach.

Hardin: "the whole saying actions speak louder than words.

I think that's what culture is.

It's what you do everyday and what people see.

One thing about 13 to 18 year old young men, they can see through anything.

They're the smartest people on earth.

They can see if someone is real and somebody is....."

Jones: "fake, in their words, or however you say it.

They will let you know!

To me, you always want to try to come correct with kids because if you don't come correct with kids, they will correct you."

Athletes across the country are using their voice when it comes to societal issues, including high school athletes.

Coaches know that, and are taking out the time to listen, and have conversations to better understand their athlete's thoughts.

Hardin: "the first day we were together as a team.

June 1st date.

That was the first thing i wanted to address because it's something that you need to and have to."

Jones: "most of it is listening to be honest with you.

To kind of get their opinion on it because i don't want to jump to conclusions and tell them this is how you should feel.

I can't tell you how you should feel.

I want to know how you're feeling first and let me think about it and figure out how i can reach you and help you understand what's going on and understand your pain."

Wins and championships are always the goal when a team steps foot on the gridiron.....but that's not the end all, be all.

The same messages coaches are telling their players to get the win on friday night are the same messages they believe the young men they're molding will carry with them the rest of their lives.

Jones: "you can't deny that you're black and you're white, but what you also can't deny is a person's heart.....it's bigger than just your world or your culture.

To me, that helps you understand this kid who didn't grow up the way you grew up.

Who might not have a meal tomorrow, but you sympathize with that kid because you're in the locker room with that kid and know kids that go hungry because my best friend used to be that way.

Whatever the case may be versus your circle.

All of y'all are rich.

All of y'all have money.

Y'all don't understand what it means to not have.

Versus yeah i'm rich or whatever the case may be but i play with some guys who don't have.

It hurts me to see that they don't have."

"we want to sympathize and understand each other when people need to be understood sometimes.

I think that's the culture i want to create.

Hopefully, when the guys leave me, they're 19, 20, 30 years old, you can have that same effect on you wife.

Your kids.

And guess what they're going to do?

They'll have that effect on another family and another family and another family."

In order to reach the athletes they see every day, both coaches know there's one important key to send their message.

Jones: "we have to adapt because y'all are the future.

Y'all got some bright ideas.

Sometimes we're so set in our old ways and we don't get a chance to truly open up and see 'ok, you might have a point."

Hardin: "if you're not able to adapt and get with the times going on, you'll get left.

Or you're not going to reach the people that are out here.

You're not going to connect with them because you got to adapt to them.

And you have to do what's right by them.

If not, they'll see right through it and they won't lock arms with you at the end of the day."

Once the stadium lights turn off, the bleachers are empty and the game is over, hardin holds firm to this belief about the world... hardin: "this generation of young adults are going to be the people that change it."

In columbus, chris bolton, wcbi sports."

Tune in sunday as we continue our conversation with coaches about representation of minority coaches in mississippi high school sports.

