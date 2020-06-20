Winston Anchor read 11 pm 061920

Proposed budget july 6th.

Tennessee lawmakers advance a proposal, that's one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

The state senate passed a bill early this morning, banning an abortion after a fetal hearbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.

There are exceptions to protect the life of the woman, but not for rape or incest.

The house already approved the bill.

Governor bill lee has 10 days to sign it into law, but said today, quote "we've passed th strongest pro-life law in our state's history and i am grateful."

An emergency lawsuit has already been filed to keep the measure from being implemented.

Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, like mississippi and georgia, but it's been blocked by legal challenges.

Three people have been arrested in bradley county, accused of altering and cashing stolen checks.

Michael thornton, precious appleberry, and jennifer pendergrass are currently in custody at the bradley county jail.

The stolen checks were inside the victim's mailboxes.

Investigators say during the investigation, detectives recovered narcotics off of thornton and appleberry.

All three suspects have been charged with two counts of theft under $1000 and forgery.

Thornton and appleberry