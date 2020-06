Driver, Pedestrian Safety Concerns Surface As NYC Prepares To Enter Phase 2 Of Reopening Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 minute ago Driver, Pedestrian Safety Concerns Surface As NYC Prepares To Enter Phase 2 Of Reopening With New York City entering Phase 2 of reopening in just a few days, more people will head back to work, meaning more traffic; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Surge In Cars On New York City Streets Raises Concerns



As New York City enters Phase 1 of reopening, there is increased traffic on the roads and mass transit ridership is down. Now there is growing concern for pedestrian safety as the city comes off of 218.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:24 Published 2 weeks ago