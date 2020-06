Where & when to watch the June 21st solar eclipse & what is it: Explained in 1 minute |Oneindia News

This sunday some parts of the world will see an annular solar eclipse.

This occurs when the moon does not cover the sun completely, but leaves a ring of fire on the outer edge of the lunar disc.

How does this happen, what is speacial about the Sunday eclipse and where can you see it?

#SolarEclipse