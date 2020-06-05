Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person
Steven Ellington, 59, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m.
In the area of Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave.
Ellington's family believes he may have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in Arcadia.
