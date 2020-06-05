Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person Steven Ellington, 59, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m. In the area of Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave. Ellington's family believes he may have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in Arcadia. 0

