Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person
Arcadia Police Seek Help Finding At-Risk Missing Person

Steven Ellington, 59, was last seen on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

In the area of Huntington Dr. and Baldwin Ave.

Ellington's family believes he may have boarded a Metro or Foothill Transit bus and is no longer in Arcadia.

