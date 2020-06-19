China claims all of India's Galwan Valley, which was never on their maps since 1962 | Oneindia News

China makes exaggerated claims on Indian territory, says Galwan Valley is theirs; PM Modi tells opposition parties that nobody has entered Indian borders, our posts not occupied by Chinese; IAF Chief promises won't let sacrifices at Galwan Valley go in vain; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says 20 soldiers need a response, Chinese brutality is an insult to Army; PM Modi launches Garib Kalyan Yojana package to help migrant workers; A 40-year-old man in Kota dies after his family unplugged the ventilator to plug in a cooler; WHO chief has warned that the world is in new and dangerous phase of pandemic and more news
