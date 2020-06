New Zealand police arrest woman wanted in relation to murder of Constable Matthew Hunt

Police in New Zealand have found the woman wanted in relation to the shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt.

According to local media, thirty-year-old Natalie Bracken was been taken into custody "without incident" after she was found at an address in west Auckland.

Hunt was shot dead, and another officer seriously hurt, during a routine traffic stop in Auckland's Massey on Friday.