Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazing moment whale breaches just feet from boatload of tourists in California
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Amazing moment whale breaches just feet from boatload of tourists in California

Amazing moment whale breaches just feet from boatload of tourists in California

Tourists on board a whale-watching boat in California got a very close-up view of a humpback on Friday (June 19th) when the marine mammal leapt from the ocean just a few feet from their vessel.

Tourist screamed with delight as the 50ft (15m) whale rose from the waters between Newport Beach and Catalina Island and came crashing down with an enormous splash just 15 ft (4.5 metres) from the side of the boat.

"The highlight of the trip was when this whale decided to breach four times in a row in a circle around our boat," said the filmer from Newport Coastal Adventure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Playful humpback whale shows incredible trust in swimmers [Video]

Playful humpback whale shows incredible trust in swimmers

Humpback whales are immense creatures that inspire awe and wonder in anyone who sees them. To see one from a boat or from the shore is an incredible experience. But to have one chose to interact and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Injured sea turtle gets regular handouts from generous fishermen [Video]

Injured sea turtle gets regular handouts from generous fishermen

Scarface is a sea turtle with a lot of character. Injured badly at a young age, he lost one eye and still has the scars that gave him his name. But he does well for a turtle with only half the usual..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Curious humpback whale gracefully swims right under small boat in Newport Beach, California [Video]

Curious humpback whale gracefully swims right under small boat in Newport Beach, California

This is the moment a curious humpback whale gracefully swims right under a small boat in Newport Beach, California. The footage was filmed on April 26.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published