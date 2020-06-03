Amazing moment whale breaches just feet from boatload of tourists in California

Tourists on board a whale-watching boat in California got a very close-up view of a humpback on Friday (June 19th) when the marine mammal leapt from the ocean just a few feet from their vessel.

Tourist screamed with delight as the 50ft (15m) whale rose from the waters between Newport Beach and Catalina Island and came crashing down with an enormous splash just 15 ft (4.5 metres) from the side of the boat.

"The highlight of the trip was when this whale decided to breach four times in a row in a circle around our boat," said the filmer from Newport Coastal Adventure.