Local event to celebrate Juneteenth
Video Credit: WTHI
June 26th.

Today marks the one hundred fifty fifth year since slavery ended.

"juneteenth" is now a national celebration.

It celebrates the day slaves were officially freed throughout the u-s... that was more than two years after the emancipation proclamation.

There was an event earlier today in terre haute.

People gathered at herz-rose park.

That's at 15-15 locust street.

There was music, food and speakers.

The governors of indiana and illinois also made proclamations in honor of today.

Local organizer dominique morefield says she wants more people to know about this day.

"everybody knows about fourth of july you know, but a lot of people really don't know about juneteenth so this is a great opportunity to educate people and have





