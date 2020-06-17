Global  

Mysterious meterorite-like object falls from sky in northern India
An unidentified round object, possibly a meteorite, fell from the sky and landed in northern India on Friday (June 19th) creating panic and confusion among locals.

Residents of the Sanchor area of Jalore city in the state of Rajasthan said it was a grey colour, weighed around 3 kilos and was hot initially.

The object created a 2-foot crater when it landed, according to locals.

Police arrived and placed the unidentified object in a glass jar to preserve it and have handed it over to the Geological Survey of India for examination.



