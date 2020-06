'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products



A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:17 Published 17 hours ago

DACA recipients in Idaho relieved after Supreme Court decision



The Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago