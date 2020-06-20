CSX will be closing railroad crossings throughout the city of Terre Haute

CSX says the closings will slowly diminish from north to south

September.

A "traffic alert" for you tonight... c-s-x will be closing railroad crossings throughout the city of terre haute beginning this monday..june 22nd.

Take a look at your screen because it is quite a few crossings that will be closed at one time or another.

The closures will begin at 9 am monday.

A dozen crossings are included.

C-s-x says the closings will slowly diminish from north to south.

But they do not know "how long" each crossing will be closed.

They also want you to know that although wabash avenue is "not" on the list...it will likely be blocked by a slow