Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-china tensions: Calls for boycott of Chinese products
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:10s - Published
India-china tensions: Calls for boycott of Chinese products
India imports $70bn worth of products from China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

How realistic is India's 'Made in China' boycott campaign?

Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in aggressive posturing at multiple locations in the...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants, hotels selling Chinese food: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India...
IndiaTimes - Published

Oppo cancels live online phone launch in India amid calls to boycott Chinese goods

China's Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India on Wednesday after...
Reuters India - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boycott Chinese products, go for swadeshi: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan [Video]

Boycott Chinese products, go for swadeshi: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested people to boycott Chinese goods after the Galwan Valley clash which claimed the lives of 20 security personnel. CM Chouhan said, "I..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Islamic Centre of India holds protest against China in Lucknow [Video]

Islamic Centre of India holds protest against China in Lucknow

Islamic Centre of India held a protest on June 19 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow against China's action on Line of Actual Control (LAC). The protesters were seen holding placards, with messages against..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products [Video]

'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products

A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:17Published