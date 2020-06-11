|
|
|
|
India-china tensions: Calls for boycott of Chinese products
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:10s - Published
India imports $70bn worth of products from China.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in aggressive posturing at multiple locations in the...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
China's Oppo cancelled the live online launch of its flagship smartphone in India on Wednesday after...
Reuters India - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|