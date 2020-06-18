Global  

Mandatory masks in Las Vegas?

Mandatory masks in Las Vegas?

Nevada Gov.

Steve Sisolak is considering new policies when it comes to mask wearing in Nevada.

Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask [Video]

Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask

A passenger was forced off of a crowded American Airline flight after refusing to wear a mask. This is the first time we're hearing about something like this happening since American Airlines announced..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
New mask requirements for gamblers [Video]

New mask requirements for gamblers

Today the Paris and the Westgate will reopen their doors. The openings come as the state announced new requirements for gamblers. Face masks must now be used at table games, the gaming board made this..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:31Published
Masks now required at table games [Video]

Masks now required at table games

The Never Gaming Control Board has laid out new rules for casinos in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:49Published