Thousands join 'Juneteenth' march in Phoenix, Arizona to denounce racism

Thousands of people marched through Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (June 19th) to mark "Juneteenth" and denounce racism.

Millions of Americans commemorated the 19th June 1865 when the last US slaves were freed.

The date's significance has grown this year amid Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Several states already mark June 19th as an official holiday and there is a push for it to be declared a national holiday.