Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands join "Juneteenth" march in Phoenix, Arizona to denounce racism
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Thousands join 'Juneteenth' march in Phoenix, Arizona to denounce racism

Thousands join "Juneteenth" march in Phoenix, Arizona to denounce racism

Thousands of people marched through Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (June 19th) to mark "Juneteenth" and denounce racism.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thousands of people marched through Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (June 19th) to mark "Juneteenth" and denounce racism.

Millions of Americans commemorated the 19th June 1865 when the last US slaves were freed.

The date's significance has grown this year amid Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Several states already mark June 19th as an official holiday and there is a push for it to be declared a national holiday.





Tweets about this

MaxKingsleyEh

Max Kingsley 🍀 Thousands join #Vancouver Freedom March against #racismincanada. https://t.co/j3l6Ac7QMe #cdnpoli 7 hours ago

landcrabmech

Scott U RT @parksboardfacts: 50 people maximum? Stage and PA? Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism | https://t.co/7F5kIpnpWK http… 7 hours ago

parksboardfacts

ParksBoardFacts 50 people maximum? Stage and PA? Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism | https://t.co/7F5kIpnpWK https://t.co/TFrETUgxf7 7 hours ago

mich_iversen

Michelle Iversen Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism | https://t.co/9tChT4hXst https://t.co/fqQ3oA9tcv 9 hours ago

Mom2S_J

Cece Juneteenth celebrated in Canada! We stand together ✊🏽 Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism |… https://t.co/ghjeJb1xh0 9 hours ago

SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi Chicago Protests: Juneteenth Protest, Lightfoot Announces New Use of Force Review - NBC Chicago https://t.co/cPH5eIgWlJ 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arizonans remember history for African Americans [Video]

Arizonans remember history for African Americans

The city of Tempe has declared June 19 a city holiday in honor of Juneteenth. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans finally heard about the abolition of slavery. Valley..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:12Published
Thousands participate in Black Lives Matter march in London [Video]

Thousands participate in Black Lives Matter march in London

Thousands of protesters participated in a Black Lives Matter march in London on Sunday (June 7). The march began outside the US Embassy and travelled to Whitehall. It is one of several..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published