Drone came from Pakistan's Thakurpura post, major incident averted: BSF

Jammu Frontier Border Security Force, Inspector General NS Jamwal on the Pakistani drone carrying guns and grenades shot down in Kathua said that no doubt the drone came from Pakistan and looking at the kind of weapons that have been recovered, it seems whoever is responsible for this was trying to create a major incident.

He further said, "The patrolling party was doing their regular patrolling when they saw a hexa copter from Pakistan's Thakurpura post advancing towards them.

First they just heard the noise then they saw the hexa copter entered the Indian Territory.

The patrolling party fired on the hexa copter and shot it down.

When the hexa copter was searched, we discovered an N4 US made weapon, 2 magazines, semi automatic carbine and 7 grenades.

The hexa copter was carrying a pay load of around 5-7kg."