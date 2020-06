‘China didn’t enter our territory…’: PM Modi at all-party meet on Ladakh clash

At the all-party meet, PM Modi said that the Chinese neither entered our territory nor has any post been taken over by them.

The Prime Minister called an all-party meet to discuss the Galwan Valley clash.

“Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China).

Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” said PM Modi.

