Galwan faceoff: Every Bihari is proud of the valour of Bihar Regiment, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20 paid tribute to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation during the Galwan Valley clash.

PM Modi said, "Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh.

Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it.

I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation."